Park visitor spots two panthers

Two black panthers are seen in this picture taken by a tourist from her car in Kaeng Krachan National Park in Phetchaburi. The woman was on her way to Khao Phanoen Thung when she came across the rare animals. Amy

Phetchaburi: A visitor to Kaeng Krachan National Park has by sheer luck caught a glimpse and snapped some pictures of two black panthers in an area of the park, the Protected Areas Regional Office 3 said yesterday, citing information supplied by the national park's head.

The park visitor -- identified only as Amy -- caught sight of the two panthers while she was travelling in a car on her way to Khao Phanoen Thung forested mountain in the national park, Somjate Jantana, director of the office, said on Wednesday.

Amy then stopped the car to take photos and a video of the two panthers.

The animals apparently showed no signs of being frightened by the presence of her car, said Mr Somjate. The panthers shortly afterwards disappeared into the jungle, he said. The national park posted the video clip on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

Previously, some other groups of visitors to this park had in January and February spotted and taken pictures of a black panther in a nearby area while they were heading to the same mountain in the park, he said.

According to a previous study conducted by national park researchers from 2013 to 2023, using wildlife camera traps to observe and count wildlife populations in areas around Khao Phanoen Thung, approximately 10 black panthers and leopards were found in these specific areas, he said.

Park visitors should stop their cars and remain still if they encounter a panther or leopard, ensuring safety for themselves and wildlife. Taking pictures of these wild animals is allowed, but people are advised not to exit their car while attempting to photograph them, he said.