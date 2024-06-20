Police chief Torsak reinstated, says Wissanu

National police chief Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol, left, and his deputy, Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn, share a light-hearted moment after they were ordered by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to be transferred to the PM's Office on March 20, 2024. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol has been reinstated as national police chief following the completion of an investigation into a much-publicised conflict, according to Wissanu Krea-ngam, an advisor to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

Mr Wissanu on Thursday revealed the investigation results after the prime minister established a fact-finding committee, chaired by Chatchai Promlert, to look into the conflict between Pol Gen Torsak and his deputy Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn.

The four-month investigation confirmed conflicts and disorder within the Royal Thai Police at all levels, but it was unclear whether these issues stemmed from a single cause or multiple sources, Mr Wissanu said.

The findings indicated that both Pol Gen Torsak and Pol Gen Surachate were involved, each having team members contributing to the conflicts, he added.

The investigation focused on four major cases:

A 140-million-baht extortion case involving a gambling suspect named 'Pae' and a police commander.

The shooting of a highway police officer in Nakhon Pathom involving influential figure Praween Chankhlai, aka Kamnan Nok.

The Minnie online gambling network allegedly operated by single mother Suchanun Suchaitchinsri, alias Minnie.

The BNK Master gambling network. Additionally, 10 other cases were filed with police stations and the Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases Region 7.

Some conflicts were recent, while others dated back 10 years, said Mr Wissanu.

All cases have been forwarded to relevant agencies, including the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), prosecutors and courts.

Mr Wissanu said that Pol Gen Surachate had been reinstated as deputy national police chief on April 18 after being transferred to the Prime Minister's Office on March 20. A disciplinary committee was set up to investigate Pol Gen Surachate, and there was an order to temporarily suspend him from the police force.

Since there were no further issues to investigate Pol Gen Torsak, it was agreed to reinstate him.

On March 20, Mr Srettha abruptly transferred both senior police officials to the Prime Minister’s Office, in a move to address the mounting rift within the police force.

Deputy national police chief Kitrat Panphet was then appointed as the acting police chief.

There have reports suggesting that Pol Gen Surachate could be charged with money laundering in connection with online gambling networks.