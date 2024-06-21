'Joe Pattani' wanted over oil-smuggling case

Police and forensic science officers collect evidence on the 'Kamraingoen' vessel which was modified and repainted. The ship is one of the three oil-smuggling ships which were recovered, and anchored at the Port of Songkhla on June 17. (Photo. Assawin Pakkawan)

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) will issue arrest warrants next week for two people suspected of being responsible for oil-smuggling vessels that disappeared this month from a police pier in Chon Buri, a source said on Friday.

The two suspects are “Joe Namman Thuen”, also known as “Joe Pattani”, and a man named Mr Lek whom the CIB believe to be his manager. Mr Lek put up the 3-million-baht bail for the 28 crew of the vessels when they were arrested in mid-March.

The CIB will ask Interpol to issue red notices against the two key suspects as they are believed to have fled overseas, the source added.

Fifteen of the 28 crew members boarded the three vessels on June 11 and escaped from Sattahip in Chon Buri to Cambodia. The boats were laden with 330,000 litres of smuggled oil.

But when the boats and crew were recaptured near the maritime border with Malaysia last Monday, only eight crew were on board and most of the diesel oil had been siphoned off.

The boats are believed to be owned by Joe Pattani’s network. A marine police officer with the Thai initial Nor (“N”) was reportedly involved, after a Line chat between him and Joe was leaked recently.

Pol Gen Kraiboon Suadsong, director of the National Police Bureau’s Oil Smuggling Suppression Centre, said the centre submitted a report on the case to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on Thursday.

The investigating team is now tracking the whereabouts of a large vessel named K9.

It reportedly drained the smuggled oil from all three vessels while they were docked in Cambodia. Police suspect the ship is still in Thailand's nautical territory.

Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiat Pankaew, CIB deputy commissioner, said the case has been making progress.

Police are searching for more evidence to identify the mastermind as well as the person who ordered the crew to steal the three seized vessels.

Democrat MP Chaichana Detdecho, chairman of the House Committee on Police Affairs, said yesterday the committee had received a report about the involvement of a deputy superintendent-ranked marine officer whose Thai initial begins with Sor (“S”) in the oil-smuggling network.