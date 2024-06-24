Big-biker dies in flames after hitting bus

The crash scene on Highway 36 in Bang Lamung district of Chon Buri on Sunday night. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

CHON BURI: A motorcyclist died when his big bike collided with a bus making a U-turn and caught fire in Bang Lamung district, near Pattaya, on Sunday night.

The accident happened near the 100-kilometre marker on Highway 36 in tambon Pong at 10.36pm.

Police called to the scene reported finding a halted First Transport Co bus, registered in Bangkok, with a damaged luggage compartment door near its right rear wheels.

Nearby lay a burning 1000cc Yamaha R1 motorcycle. Once the flames were extinguished they were able to get to the seriously injured and unconscious rider, Kritphum Khanthong, 37. Attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.

Another biker, Chanin Srichome, 27, said Kritphum was travelling in their group, returning from a weekend trip. He was unable to avoid hitting the bus as it began making a U-turn, crossing in front of him.

Bus driver Sakrit Mohkae, 35, said his vehicle was big, so he had to make the U-turn from the left lane. The motorcyclist was travelling in the right lane and had tried unsuccessfully to swerve into the left lane to avoid the collision.