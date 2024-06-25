Govt orders probe into winning bid for 'old rice'

Phumtham: Gives 7-day deadline

Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has given the Public Warehouse Organisation (PWO) seven days to vet the suitability of the winner of the auction for 15,000 tonnes of old rice following public doubts about its financial status and possible connections with a political party or a major company.

He said the ministry has yet to announce the official winner of the auction due to public questions about V8 Intertrading Co Ltd, which offered the highest bid for the rice at 19.07 baht per kilogramme, or a total of 286 million baht.

According to media reports, V8 Intertrading Co Ltd, based in Kamphaeng Phet province, is a relatively new firm that was registered on March 6, 2020, with capital of only two million baht.

It had zero income in 2021 and posted a net loss of 159,741.13 baht. Last year, it reported income of 2,293,623 baht and posted a profit of 246,180 baht, while it had assets worth 1,174,870 baht and debts of 12,420 baht.

Despite its finances, the company submitted the highest bid of 286 million baht for the old rice, sparking suspicions that it could be a nominee of a major business or a political party.

Mr Phumtham said he had given the PWO seven days to examine the firm's background before officially declaring it the winner.

"If [the agency] isn't confident the firm can manage [the rice stock], we'll see what we can do. The auction committee has a duty to make sure it adheres to the terms of reference (ToR) and the related laws. My job is to ensure transparency," he said.

According to Mr Phumtham, the ToRs require the PWO to negotiate with the unofficial winner over the price after the auction.

"If the company insists on the price and we're not happy with it, we can negotiate with the bidder who submitted the second highest bid instead of holding a new auction," he said.

The leftover stock from the Yingluck Shinawatra administration's scandal-plagued rice-pledging scheme was put up for auction on June 17, with Mr Phumtham guaranteeing the rice was in good condition. It was kept at the Kittichai and Poolphol warehouses in Surin.

V8 Intertrading proposed an auction price of 64 million baht for the rice at the Kittichai warehouse, followed by Sahathan at 62.73 million baht and Thanasan Rice at 60.4 million baht.

For the Poolphol warehouse, V8 Intertrading offered 222.29 million baht, followed by Thanasan Rice at 209.84 million baht and Sapsaengthong Rice at 182 million baht.

V8 Intertrading, therefore, submitted the highest bidding price for the rice of 19,070 baht per tonne (19.07 per kg).