Customs officials 'helped' supercar importers dodge B897m duty

The Customs Department auctions off a seized Lamborghini. (File photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Graft-busters accuse seven customs officials of helping supercar importers evade duty totalling 897 million baht by accepting unrealistically low car valuations.

Niwatchai Kasemmongkol, secretary-general of the National Anti-Corruption Commission, said on Tuesday that the panel found irregularities in the importing of 29 Lamborghini cars by Jubilee Line Co and Benznakarin Auto Group and 33 Maserati cars by Ferma Motor Co, between 2011 and 2014.

Mr Niwatchai said the NACC held eight customs officials responsible for acknowledging unrealistically low valuations for the cars. One of them had since died.

The eight targeted customs officials were identified as Chalit Homhuan, the late Ekasit Ratana, Nitchai Romsukwanasan, Sanongchai Lekklang, Thanapol Maneerat, Apichart Yammanee, Pornchai Kettraitip and Saranpong Surarat.

From Jan 17, 2011 to Oct 28, 2014, they allegedly cleared the importation of the 62 cars despite knowing the declared values were too low. They had caused damage through loss of revenue totalling 897 million baht to the Customs, Revenue and Excise departments.

The NACC alleged the officials violated criminal and anti-corruption laws and committed serious disciplinary wrongdoing. It would proceed with legal action through the attorney-general and seek disciplinary action against the superiors of the accused customs officials.

The NACC also accused the car importers of supporting the alleged offences by the government officials.

The 62 cars were among 122 Lamborghini and Maserati cars imported by the three companies. The NACC was examining the details of the other 60 cars, Mr Niwatchai said.