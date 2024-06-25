Young people ignorant of vaping risks, survey finds

Many believe e-cigarettes can help wean them off tobacco

Seized e-cigarettes and related products worth a total of 72 million baht are displayed by the Customs Department before being destroyed on Feb 25, 2023. (File photo)

More than 60% of young people in the country think e-cigarettes can help them quit smoking regular cigarettes while over 50% believe nicotine is a healthy substance, a survey has found.

The survey of 40,164 people aged between 6 and 30 was conducted between May 1 and 27 to learn more about their awareness of e-cigarettes and vaping behaviour, said Dr Sura Wisetsak, director-general of the Department of Health Service Support (DHSS).

It was jointly conducted by the department’s Health Education Division, the Thailand Youth Institute and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).

The results showed that 18% of respondents smoked e-cigarettes, and that most of the respondents harboured several misconceptions about e-cigarettes.

Some 61% believed that vaping could help wean them off traditional tobacco products, 51% deemed nicotine healthy, 50% viewed vapes as being safer than regular cigarettes, 26% thought vapes did not contain nicotine, 23% believed vapes are legal, and 12% assumed the vapour produced by vaping is safe.

Dr Sura said this confirmed that many young people remain poorly informed about the negative effects of vaping.

He said the DHSS has assigned GEN-H Health Hero, a network of young health volunteers, to build awareness of the dangers posed by e-cigarettes among young people, and to spread information to help dispel misconceptions.

In a related development, authorities in Surat Thani announced the seizure of 8 million baht worth of contraband vapes and cigarettes that were being delivered from Hat Yai to Bangkok.

Customs officials who had received a tip-off about the shipment intercepted it on Highway 41 in Tha Chang district of Surat Thani.

The vehicle, which had a Thailand Post logo on its sides, was carrying 996,340 contraband cigarettes and 3,863 e-cigarettes and liquids worth 8 million baht in total.

The vehicle began its journey at a post office in Hat Yai, said authorities, who are continuing their investigation.