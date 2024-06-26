Commission set to meet today to decide fate of 'Big Joke'

Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn speaks to reporters on Monday. (Photo supplied)

A Police Commission meeting will be held today to discuss the fate of deputy police chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Tuesday.

The meeting will be chaired by the premier, who is also the chairman of the Police Commission, today at around 2-3pm.

The commission will meet to consider whether the Royal Thai Police's order to dismiss Pol Gen Surachate, aka "Big Joke", was in breach of the law.

On Monday, Pol Gen Surachate reportedly threatened to file a malfeasance complaint against Mr Srettha if he failed to have the order temporarily dismissing him from the force revoked.

When asked about the matter, Mr Srettha said, "We have not been idle for the past three to four months. We are trying to resolve the matter, but there are legal procedures we must consider."

"In the meeting, we need to listen to the Disciplinary and Police Virtue Protection committee [who are looking into Pol Gen Surachate's alleged offences]," said Mr Srettha.

"I believe each individual, including deputy national police chief Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet, national police chief Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol and Pol Gen Surachate, all have their own problems and have maturity," he said. "Personal issues must be resolved through legal processes."

Meanwhile, Pol Gen Surachate reportedly filed a defamation lawsuit with the Bangkok South Criminal Court against a police general who is a member of the Police Commission and a legal expert appointed by the premier.

Pol Gen Surachate asked the court to investigate the conflict within the Royal Thai Police concerning the defamation case that allegedly implicated him in online gambling offences right after the court issued an arrest warrant against him. He said the warrant was issued against him for his failure to respond to a summons, not because he committed a crime. The legal expert in question is a member of the investigation committee, which is responsible for reporting to the premier, not making decisions on the case instead of the court.

"As long as a court has not reached a final verdict, the accused is still presumed innocent," said Pol Gen Surachate."

Pol Gen Surachate also planned to file a defamation lawsuit against another expert and will file another lawsuit against a senior officer next week.

Pol Maj Gen Charoonkiat Pankaew, the Central Investigation Bureau deputy commissioner, said he would have his lawyer deal with it. He said the threatened lawsuit was a "little" matter.