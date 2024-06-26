Design centres in 10 provinces to spread soft power

Paetongtarn says programme will help more people and communities realise their potential

Paetongtarn Shinawatra (centre), Pheu Thai Party leader and chairwoman of the National Committee on Soft Power Development, announces the expansion of the Thailand Creative & Design Center (TCDC) in 10 more provinces. (Photo: Pheu Thai Party)

The Thailand Creative & Design Center (TCDC) will be expanded in 10 provinces in a bid to elevate the country’s soft power on the global stage, according to Paetongtarn Shinawatra, chairwoman of the National Committee on Soft Power Development.

New branches of the Bangkok-based centre would be set up in Chiang Rai, Nakhon Ratchasima and Phuket among others, said Ms Paetongtarn, also leader of the Pheu Thai Party.

The expansion of the TCDC nationwide will make its resources more accessible to people who are keen to learn and turn local wisdom into tangible outputs, such as food and music.

There will be no costs involved, to align with the “One Family, One Soft Power” policy, she said on Wednesday.

“The key to national growth lies in developing people’s potential, and they are also crucial tools to project Thailand’s soft power on the global stage,” Ms Paetongtarn said.

“The plan will begin in 10 provinces to promote and support the development of regional cultural capital and creativity, creating mechanisms for knowledge exchange, skills development and the fostering of creative work.”

The programme aims to upskill 20 million workers in line with the government’s goal, she added.

In addition to showcasing Thai people’s skill and potential, promoting soft power can help them boost their income and improve their quality of life, she noted.

Dr Surapong Suebwonglee, deputy chairman of the committee, said the TCDC has been accumulating knowledge and building networks among creative people since it was established 20 years ago by the government of Thaksin Shinawatra, Ms Paetongtarn’s father.

The new centres will include creative labs to research local strengths, serving as a foundation to develop the ecosystem of each soft power industry.

The TCDC will act as the central coordinator and work with the national soft power strategy committee.

The project is expected to start next year, Ms Paetongtarn said, adding that the government also aims to set up international centres in major global cities in the future.