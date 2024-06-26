Thailand and Bhutan strengthen links

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and his Bhutanese counterpart Dasho Tshering Tobgay mark the signing of two memoranda of understanding on increased cooperation between their countries, at Government House on Wednesday.

Thailand and Bhutan have committed to deepening cooperation in tourism, education and renewable energy through two memoranda of understanding.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and his Bhutanese counterpart Dasho Tshering Tobgay witnessed the signing ceremony of the agreements at Government House on Wednesday.

One of the agreements was for academic cooperation and the exchange of faculty members between the Department of Medical Services at the Thai Ministry of Public Health and Khesar Gyalpo University of Medical Sciences of Bhutan, while the other focused on tourism.

Government spokesman Chai Wacharonke quoted Mr Srettha as saying it was a deep honour to welcome Mr Tobgay on his official visit, which coincides with the 35th anniversary of Thailand-Bhutan diplomatic relations.

“The two memoranda of understanding will help boost tourism in the two countries and promote academic exchange and cooperation in medical education,” he said.

Mr Chai said both prime ministers discussed a wide range of issues, including trade, where they agreed to foster closer bilateral relations by speeding up free trade agreement negotiations.

Both countries want to increase trade with a targeted annual value of US$120 million (4.4 billion baht), compared with $18.7 million in 2023, which will benefit both Thai and Bhutanese businesses, he said.

Mr Chai said Mr Srettha was enthusiastic to learn about Bhutan’s Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC). Thailand is keen to explore investment opportunities in the project.

He said tourism cooperation between the two countries would focus on their rich cultural heritage and diverse natural beauty.

In terms of education and technical cooperation, Thailand and Bhutan are committed to facilitating student and academic exchanges, which will enhance mutual understanding and create lasting friendships between younger generations, he said.

Renewable energy is another key area where the two countries can work together, he said, adding that by sharing expertise, both can advance efforts to achieve energy security, such as through hydropower.

In terms of regional cooperation, Mr Chai said Thailand and Bhutan both realise the importance of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (Bimstec), especially for trade and connectivity.

Mr Srettha has extended his invitation to his Bhutanese counterpart to return to Thailand for the Bimstec Summit in September.

Mr Tobgay accepted the invitation and invited Mr Srettha to visit Bhutan at his earliest convenience.