Singapore's civil services to cement ties

Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Singapore (2nd from left), poses for a group photo with his counterpart, Maris Sangiampongsa (2nd from right) and participants of the Civil Service Exchange Program (CSEP) meeting titled 'Embarking on a Green Partnership in Digitalised Era" at the Shangri-La Hotel in Bangkok yesterday. Mr Balakrishnan arrived in the kingdom on Tuesday for a two-day official visit at the invitation of the Foreign Affairs Ministry. PORNPROM SATRABHAYA

The foreign ministers of Singapore and Thailand made assurances that civil services collaboration between the two countries would help tighten their bilateral ties while contributing to regional growth.

They were speaking on Wednesday at the 14th Civil Service Exchange Programme (14th CSEP), co-hosted by the Thai and Singaporean foreign affairs ministries, which was organised to allow the civil service officers from the two nations to exchange knowledge and best practices.

They highlighted the joint collaborations among those agencies, saying this would strengthen their relations while boosting regional growth and Asean's stability.

Vivian Balakrishnan, the Singaporean foreign affairs minister, said unlike in the past when the CSEP was first established, the world has now become more fractured, as could be seen from the Russia-Ukraine war, the Hama-Israel conflict in Gaza, tension in the Pacific and South China Sea, as well as the new superpower contest between the United States and China -- both of which are essential partners of Singapore and Thailand.

Aside from these geopolitical issues, the world is also facing domestic and political resistance to free trade and a more liberal economic model.

Yet both Southeast Asian nations have seen remarkable economic progress over the last six decades, with their GDP growth rate and economies maturing, Mr Balakrishnan said.

However, he pointed out that the previous economic growth formula and forms of collaboration would not be able to to cope with these kinds of disruptions happening around in the world. As such, he suggested that Thailand and Singapore work together to set a common course against global conflicts and free trade and try to chart a common course for Asean.

"We need Singapore and Thailand to also make common cause in this new world that is emerging," he added.

Maris Sangiampongsa, the Thai foreign affairs minister, said Singapore is Thailand's key trading partner and second-largest investment partner.

Throughout 60 years of bilateral ties, both sides have shared common goals on mutual peace and security for Asean, which led to the establishment of the bloc in 1967.

"Besides, next year will mark the 60th anniversary of Singapore-Thailand bilateral relations. We very much look forward to an official visit by the president and the prime minister of Singapore to Thailand."