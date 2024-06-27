Court reduces Suthep's jail term to 1 year

Suthep Thaugsuban (fifth from right) and other key members of the People’s Democratic Reform Committee arrive at the Criminal Court on Thursday to hear a ruling on their activities in the Bangkok Shutdown protests in early 2014. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The Court of Appeal on Thursday reduced the prison sentence of Suthep Thaugsuban, convicted of leading the Bangkok Shutdown political protests in early 2014, from five years to one year, with no suspension, according to Mr Suthep’s lawyer Sawat Charoenpol.

The ruling was read at the Criminal Court on Thursday. Prosecutors had indicted 39 members of the People’s Democratic Reform Committee (PDRC), led by Mr Suthep, on numerous charges including colluding to commit treason, terrorism, inciting people to join them in the protest, illegal assembly and causing public disturbances.

The charges stemmed from the Bangkok Shutdown protests against the Yingluck Shinawatra government in early 2014 and the obstruction of voting during the Feb 2, 2014 general election that was later invalidated by the Constitutional Court.

The ensuing political unrest ultimately led to the military coup staged by Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha on May 22, 2014.

On Feb 24, 2021, the lower court found 26 core members and leaders of the PDRC not guilty of trying to subvert the constitutional monarchy, which constitutes grounds for treason. The defendants also did not commit acts of terrorism, the court found.

However, they were judged guilty of incitement, illegal assembly and other charges. They had persuaded the general public to stop work to join the Bangkok Shutdown, the court said. The defendants were ordered to have their political rights suspended for five years.

The remaining defendants lost the lower court judgement although they were judged to have been participants, not leaders, of the protest, who committed minor crimes and deserved a chance to redeem themselves. The court ordered their varying jail terms to be suspended for two years.

Yesterday, Mr Sawat said the Appeal Court commuted the jail terms of 26 core members and leaders of the PDRC.

Arriving at the courtroom yesterday, Mr Suthep said he respected the court’s decision and that he came prepared in case he had to spend time in jail after the ruling.

After the ruling was read, Mr Suthep and 13 other defendants lodged their appeals with the Supreme Court. Mr Suthep was released on bail.