Thammasat opens new medical hub

Executives and officials of Thammasat University attend the opening of Thammasat Advanced Medical Center (THAMC) in Pathum Thani province on Thursday. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Thammasat University’s hospital has opened its Thammasat Advanced Medical Center (THAMC), which offers premium medical services, as it marks the 90th anniversary of the university’s establishment.

Prof Surapon Nitikraipot, president of the Thammasat University Council, said during the official opening of the THAMC on Thursday that it was founded under the university’s principle of serving people.

He said the university’s hospital was founded about 30 years ago when His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great laid its foundation stone, adding the king told an audience at the time that people could rely on the hospital.

The hospital initially aimed to take care of staff members and students living on the Rangsit campus, he said, adding hospital services have since grown to serve the public. The hospital cares for over 5,000 outpatients per day or 1.5 million per year, he said. Its annual budget is about 7.5 billion baht, he noted. “We have provided our medical treatments for all, regardless of nationality and money based on the university’s philosophy,” Prof Surapon said. “We sometimes need to spend about 50 million baht a year for moneyless patients.

“This is the main reason why we created THAMC, where patients can receive premium care at subsidised prices,” he added.

He added that at THAMC, patients could receive special care from doctor teams made up of professors and specialists with the best medical tools while paying about 50% less compared to a premium private hospital.

Services at THAMC are also about 30% cheaper than those at Siriraj Piyamaharajkarun Hospital, which is operated by the Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital of Mahidol University, he noted.

The first phase of THAMC was launched on June 17, featuring specialised clinics, including an orthopaedic clinic, surgery clinic, skin-care clinic and child clinic. It currently has 150 beds and can serve up to 1,500 outpatients daily. Full services are expected to commence by the middle of November.

Dr Chittinud Havanonda, THAMC director, said that the 50,000m² building is designed to be environmentally friendly and energy efficient. The Thai Green Building Institute has certified the building as a “platinum level” building in terms of environmentally friendly buildings, he said.

“The centre is an alternative for patients who want to have premium services from us. Importantly, the money each patient spends will be able to help the poor access medical treatment,” he said.

Jatuwat Varodompun, the project adviser, said that it is the first hospital to win platinum-level status. The government approved 1.8 billion baht for the project, which took about five years to complete after a delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic, he said.

Due to advanced green technology, the building can save 37% of energy consumption and 58% of water use reduction, he said.

He said about 30% of the building’s materials were recycled, and another 30% were raw materials produced within the country.

Pattarapong Chatpattarasill – Thu, 27. June 2024 4:19 PM

งานเปิดอาคารศูนย์การแพทย์ธรรมศาสตร์

งานเปิดอาคารศูนย์การแพทย์ธรรมศาสตร์ ณ โถงชั้น 1 อาคาร ศูนย์การแพทย์ธรรมศาสตร์ (THAMC) โรงพยาบาลธรรมศาสตร์เฉลิมพระเกียรติ ทางคู่ขนาน ถ. พหลโยธิน ตำบล คลองหนึ่ง อำเภอคลองหลวง ปทุมธานี