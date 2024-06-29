New senator pulls in the top 79 score

Keskamol: Commercial experience

Dr Keskamol Pliensamai, 45, has been selected as one of 200 new senators, with the top score of 79 votes.

Other candidates who received more than 70 votes in the election were Chinnachot Saengsang (77), Pol Lt Gen Yutthana Thaiphakdi (76), Gen Kriangkrai Srirak (74) and Sopon Manomaya (73).

Dr Keskamol claims to have first-hand experience in preventive medicine, as well as skin and beauty expertise. She also advised the House Committee on Law, Justice and Human Rights and led a working group monitoring the promotion of the Labour Ministry's national competitiveness.

Dr Keskamol also owns four beauty companies: Clinic Intergroup, Keskamol Dental Clinic, Inter Derma Laboratory and Medical Pharma.

She was also an adviser to management and development projects for new-era Thai-Chinese business development programme leaders at Krirk University.

She graduated with a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Business Administration from California University and a PhD in Management and Resource Development from Maejo University.

In addition, she received certificates for advanced administrative development programmes and the Manager Award 2021 for outstanding business management from the Asean Business Association and Civil Society Council of Thailand.

She has also previously worked as a television host for the Sukkhaphap Dee programme on the 18 JKN channel, and she appeared a number of times on the Khun Mor Khor Tham TV programme.

She has 287,000 followers on Instagram and 200,000 followers on TikTok.