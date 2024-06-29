Genome sequencing boost for Thai swamp buffalo

A buffalo is spotted in the compound of the Buffalo Village in Sri Prachan district of Suphan Buri. (File photo)

A method of full genome sequencing will be applied to Thai swamp buffaloes to preserve their primitive genetics, according to the Department of Livestock Development, which said the endeavour follows King Rama X's conservation initiatives for this breed of animal.

The department's chief, Somchuan Ratanamungklanon, revealed on Friday the establishment of "Research and Development of Thai Swamp Buffalo Using Genomic," a collaborative project consisting of animal sciences, veterinary medicines and agricultural technology experts from various universities and research agencies.

It aims to identify important genomic markers in Thai swamp buffaloes using whole-genome sequencing and help establish a national information centre and nationwide genomic database for them.

According to Mr Somchuan, these animals have various outstanding features, including resistance to tough climates and diseases. They are also easy to feed and known to work hard.

The strain could also be developed for meat cattle and other products for consumption, he said.

"If we can enhance the quality of buffalo meat, skin and milk, we can add more value to those Thai swamp buffaloes," he said.

Teams of researchers have started collecting DNA from 680 Thai swamp buffaloes in 20 locations nationwide for the genome sequencing project.

So far, it has been found that buffaloes from different regions possess different genetic types, resulting in unique identities. The research also showed that primitive Thai swamp buffaloes may face extinction within a decade unless measures are taken to protect and preserve them.

Sukanya Leethongdee of the Faculty of Veterinary Sciences, Mahasarakham University, expressed her concern about this, saying the faculty has been closely working with the local community to use more science and technology in breeding.

Her team specialises in selecting the sex of newborn buffaloes through a process known as preimplantation to better respond to client demand.

"With this method, we could increase Thai swamp buffalo populations quickly. And it is important to make sure they are of a primitive strain," she said, adding that many swamp buffaloes currently in the country are of mixed blood.

According to Mr Somchuan, Thailand has around 1.7 million swamp buffaloes.