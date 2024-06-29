Swimmer injured by speedboat propeller in Phuket

Patong Beach in Phuket. (Bangkok Post File Photo)

PHUKET - A 17-year-old Russian tourist sustained leg injuries after being hit by a speedboat propeller while she was swimming outside the designated area at Patong beach on Saturday.

Police and rescue workers rushed to the beach near the Sea Pearl circle on Thaweewong Road after being alerted at about 10.30am on Saturday.

When they arrived, lifeguards were helping the tourist, identified later as Daria, 17, who had sustained wounds to her upper right leg and her right foot. She was given first aid before being sent to Patong Hospital and later transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital.

Lifeguards based at Patong beach told police that the girl was swimming and accidentally dived under the buoys that are used to mark zones for swimming. Shortly afterward she was hit by the propeller of a speedboat that was driving in the area.

Police were arranging for an interpreter to help the injured tourist answer questions. They are also preparing to call the speedboat driver for questioning.