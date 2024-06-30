BMA to boost safety in Yaowarat

No.1 spot: Yaowarat Road is teeming with visitors after the famous Chinatown attraction provided the setting for the latest music video, Rockstar, by Lalisa 'Lisa' Manobal. The track trended at #1 worldwide on X, formerly Twitter.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and the Tourism and Sports Ministry are ramping up safety measures in Yaowarat after a surge of visitors flocked to Chinatown, as it is also known, inspired by Lisa's Rockstar music video.

The music video of Thai K-pop star Lalisa "Lisa" Manobal, filmed in Bangkok's Chinatown is attracting visitors of all ages and nationalities.

Scenes from the music video were shot near the Chaloem Buri intersection.

Published on YouTube on Friday at 7am local time, the music video has pulled in 38 million views as of press time. It features several elements of Thai culture, including the wai.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt visited Yaowarat on Saturday night to inspect the area's readiness to welcome more visitors.

He said BMA authorities visit Chinatown on a regular basis, especially during recent times when the number of visitors has grown.

Mr Chadchart said traffic barriers placed along Yaowarat Road to separate pedestrians from the traffic work effectively, and the line of barriers will be extended to anticipate the arrival of more people.

He also stressed the importance of waste management in Yaowarat.

He said BMA regularly deploys its street cleaners to ensure cleanliness in the area, and the Samphanthawong District Office has been ordered to increase the number of litter bins in Chinatown.

He added that he has requested that traffic police crack down on tuk-tuk drivers who park their vehicles in the area to wait for passengers, which causes traffic congestion, as well as taxi drivers who charge unreasonably high fares.

Mr Chadchart also disclosed several of the BMA's plans for Yaowarat, including road closures to create a walking street, the installation of more pedestrian crossing signals and cooperation with local businesses and entrepreneurs to provide public toilets to visitors.

"I'd like to thank Lisa for choosing Yaowarat as a filming location for the video, making the location popular worldwide," said the Bangkok governor.

Meanwhile, Tourism and Sports Minister Sermsak Pongpanich and other high-level ministry officials recently inspected businesses, restaurants, check-in spots and hotels in the Yaowarat area.

There, he emphasised the need for cooperation between the private and public sectors to install more CCTV cameras, toilets and signs as well as improve the city's footpaths to make them more accessible for all.

Many businesses operating in Chinatown are hopeful that an increasing number of tourists will provide a boost to the area, a vendor from Thai Long Jie shop said.

Other small vendors also share this optimism, hoping that the viral trend created by Lisa's music video will draw more tourists to Yaowarat.

Government Spokesman Chai Wacharonke posted on his X page on Saturday saying that the popularity of Lisa will further promote tourism in the country.

She makes all Thai people proud, he said.