US ambassador proposes to sell F-16 fight jets: PM

A Thai air force F-16 fighter jet is seen in this picture taken in Nakhon Ratchasima province early this year. (Photo: Royal Thai Air Force)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on Sunday said the United States ambassador wrote to him to propose that the Thai air force buy F-16 Block 70 fighter jets, but said many points had yet to be discussed – including his requirement for the United States' reciprocal and equal investment in Thailand.

The prime minister said the US ambassador, Robert Godec, wrote to him to ask the air force to purchase F-16 Block 70 fighter jets from the US company Lockheed Martin.

Mr Srettha said he had discussed the air force's project to buy new fighter jets with air force chief ACM Panpakdee Patanakul on several occasions because it had used F-16 Block 35 jets for a long time.

He told the air force commander to base the fighter jet selection on the 10-year air force development plan and on his "offset policy" which meant that the supplier would have to invest in Thailand the same amount as the purchase price, Mr Srettha said.

The US ambassador's contact was made as Sweden was offering to sell its SAAB Gripen fighter jets to the air force.