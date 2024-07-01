Young fried chicken seller said to resemble Lisa

Yeehwa, the young fried chicken vendor said to resemble Lisa. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)

A young fried chicken seller at a market in Samut Prakan is gaining attention after people commented on her resemblance to Lalisa "Lisa" Manobal of the K-pop group Blackpink and the featured singer in the viral video "Rockstar".

The Bangkok Post went to Wat Asokaram market in tambon Thai Ban, Muang Samut Prakan, and talked with 36-year-old Benyapa, known as Gig, who is the mother of 17-year-old Kulthida, known as Yeehwa, who is said to resemble Lisa.

She said Yeehwa had just gone back to Phichit, where she was a Matthayom 5 student at Taphanhin School. She visits Samut Prakan during school breaks.

Ms Benyapa said while Yeehwa was helping out, selling fried chicken at the market, many people commented on what they saw as her uncanny resemblance to Lisa. This quickly spread on social media.

Yeehwa was shy, a little embarrassed by the attention, but told the Bangkok Post she was interested in the entertainment field and took part in some activities at school.

"I'm happy and excited to resemble an admired singer like Lisa," Yeehwa said in a video call.

"I'm happy to be known on social media, and I would willingly enter the entertainment industry if ever the chance arises," the teenager said.