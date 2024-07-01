Airport shops, offices make way for new passenger facilities

Travellers walk past a duty-free shop run by King Power at Suvarnabhumi airport. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

Airports of Thailand (AoT) has taken back some areas used by shops and government agencies at Suvarnabhumi and Phuket airports that will now be used to provide better facilities for travellers.

Chief executive Kirati Kitmanawat said on Monday that AoT had repossesed 1,907 square metres of space in the main concourse and SAT-1 buildings at Suvarnabhumi airport and 491 square metres in the international passenger terminal at Phuket airport.

Thee areas were previously used by Thai Airways International, King Power, immigration police and for offices for customs and revenue officials.

Within two months these areas would serve travellers as, for example, waiting areas or children's playgrounds, Mr Kirati said.

At Suvarnabhumi airport, there were no areas where departing travellers could rest after they passed search procedures. AoT had received complaints of travellers having to sit on the floor because the airport was full of shops, he said.

He said the changes would cost AoT about 90 million baht a month in lost rents.