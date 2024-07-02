Officers face action over lost vessels

A marine police boat escorts three oil-smuggling ships which had gone missing to the Port of Songkhla. They were spotted near Malaysian waters last month. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

Three marine police officers will face disciplinary action for failing to monitor the three seized oil-smuggling vessels, which subsequently disappeared from a marine police pier in Chon Buri's Sattahip district on June 11.

Following a meeting on Monday, Pol Maj Gen Charoonkiat Pankaew, deputy commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), said that an agreement was reached to impose severe disciplinary action against the officers.

Pol Maj Gen Charoonkiat did not disclose the names of the three officers.

He said compensation for damages will be considered once the case is resolved.

Regarding action under Section 157 of the Criminal Code, the meeting authorised the marine police to file a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Division (ACD) against two non-commissioned officers for dereliction of duty, as they were absent from their posts when the vessels disappeared.

It was also determined that a third police inspector had not violated Section 157.

However, the CIB will still consider whether to suspend him from duty.

Additionally, nine mobile phones belonging to those involved, including a superintendent, were seized for examination.

Regarding a leaked chat between some officers and an oil smuggling ringleader known as "Joe Namman Thuen" or "Joe Pattani", Pol Maj Gen Charoonkiat confirmed its authenticity.

The list of other individuals mentioned in the chat was also confirmed to be authentic, notably including a man named "Num Phetchaburi," who is the chairman of the Phetchaburi Provincial Administrative Organisation and a relative of Joe Pattani.

Police will soon present evidence to the Economic Crime Suppression Division before seeking to obtain arrest warrants for five suspects, including Joe Pattani, who is reportedly hiding in Cambodia.