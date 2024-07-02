Fire destroys recycling warehouse in Samut Prakan

Firefighters at the burning warehouse late Monday night. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)

Fire destroyed a waste recycling factory warehouse in Muang district of Samut Prakan on Monday night.

The blaze at Soi Bangpu 69/1 in tambon Bangpu was reported about 11pm.

Four fire trucks and crews from Bangpu fought the fire, assisted by volunteers from the Ruamkusol Foundation.

The flames were fuelled by wastepaper and plastic briquettes stored in the warehouse along with empty glass bottles. Firefighters took about an hour to put it out, also hosing down nearby areas to prevent the flames spreading to workers' accommodation. About half the warehouse was burnt down.

The factory owner was notified of the fire by the nearby workers.

"The workers were resting in their shelters near the warehouse at the time. I saw the fire when I was going to the toilet," one employee said. "So, I shouted out a warning to the others and notified the owner."

The employees bravely fought the blaze until fire crews arrived and took over.

Police were investigating the cause of the fire.