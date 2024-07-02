Suspected gunmaker caught with C4 explosive

Prasit Panyen, 47, left, is arrested in possession of C4 explosive and gun-making paraphernalia at his house in Banphot Phisai district, Nakhon Sawan. (Photo: Chalit Poomruang)

NAKHON SAWAN: A graduate in mechanical engineering suspected of illegally making and selling guns has been arrested on charges of illegal possession of C4 explosive and ammunition.

Police took Prasit Panyen, 47, of Nakhon Ratchasima’s Pak Chong district, into custody at a delivery firm in tambon Bang Takngai in Banphot Phisai district on Tuesday morning.

They then searched his house, where they seized steel blanks used in making firearms, along with spare gun barrels, 131 rounds of ammunition, steel-cutting tools, about 200 grammes of C4 explosive and other items.

Mr Prasit was charged with illegal possession of an explosive and ammunition.

His arrest followed reports that an illegal gunsmith in Banphot Phisai district was selling firearms online. The police investigation led them to Mr Prasit.

During questioning, Mr Prasit allegedly told police he had a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and had learned how to make and assemble guns. He started out repairing farmers' guns before branching out into making the weapons himself for sale online at 3,000-4,000 baht each. He had been in the business for about two years.

He had bought the explosive from someone from Sa Kaeo province and intended to resell it for a profit to a militant ethnic Karen group or Myanmar national, according to police.

Police were not convinced he had told them everything. The investigation was continuing.