Anti-potash protesters greet mobile cabinet

Demonstrators opposed to potash mining gather outside Nakhon Ratchasima Rajabhat University, where the cabinet was meeting on Tuesday. (Photo: Prasit Trangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Opponents of potash mining were out in force to greet the cabinet in this northeastern province on Tuesday morning to demand a review on the government’s potash mining policy and negative impacts.

The group that gathered at the meeting venue, Nakhon Ratchasima Rajabhat University in Muang district, represented people affected by potash mining in Muang, Non Sung and Non Thai districts of the province.

They said they had to show up because the Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin had announced the government’s determination to promote potash mining to reduce imports. They said they had also learned that the government was also pushing to expand potash mining to have enough available for export as well.

The Northeast contains most of the country's potash resources. The Department of Mineral Resources has estimated that as many as 10 billion tonnes of potash could generate revenue of 161 trillion baht if fully exploited.

Potash is a key component of fertiliser and is crucial for economic growth, especially in the agricultural sector, the government has said.

Mr Srettha and cabinet ministers avoided the demonstrators by using another entrance to the meeting venue. Crowd control police and steel barricades were deployed in front of the protesters.

Industry Minister Pimpatra Wichaikul later met the group and received their written complaint.