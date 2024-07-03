Barges blessed for Chao Phraya event

Navy chief Adm Adoong Pan-iam presides over a ceremony to bless the royal barges before they are launched on the Chao Phraya River on Thursday. A royal barge procession will be organised ahead of the royal ‘kathin’ ceremony on Oct 27, which is a part of His Majesty the King’s 72nd birthday celebrations. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

The Royal Thai Navy (RTN) held a blessing ceremony on Tuesday for the first 14 boats of the royal barge procession before they are launched on the Chao Phraya River on Thursday.

Navy chief Adm Adoong Pan-iam chaired the ceremony for eight royal barges at the National Museum of Royal Barges in Bangkok Noi district.

The list includes the Suphannahong, which is the most majestic of all barges; the Narayana Song Suban, which has a bow crafted with the figurine of the Hindu deity Narayana mounted on top of a garuda; and the Anantanagaraj, which has a bow carved like a seven-headed naga.

The ceremony also paid tribute to six escort barges such as the Ekachai Lao Thong, the Krabi Ran Ron Rap and Khrut Hern Het barges.

The 14 barges will be launched on the river and then relocated to the RTN's Thonburi Naval Dockyard, a few kilometres away.

The royal barge procession will be organised for a royal krathin ceremony on Oct 27. The event is part of the celebrations for His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua's 72nd birthday, which falls on July 28.

His Majesty the King has granted permission to anchor three royal barges -- Suphannahong, Narayana Song Suban, and Anantanagaraj -- at Ratchaworadit Pier for an outdoor exhibition together with a show by oarsmen twice a day on July 28 and July 29, said the chief.

Adm Adoong said the Fine Art Department has completely restored all 52 barges to be used for the procession while the RTN has prepared about 2,000 oarsmen to participate in the ceremony.

A new anthem for the procession has also been completed, said Adm Adoong.

The RTN will fully rehearse the procession every week from Aug 1 for a total of 12 times. All of the crew will dress in their traditional oarsman uniforms on Oct 15 and 22.

Adm Adoong said all efforts are being made for the auspicious ceremony, and he will continue playing his part despite his retirement in September.