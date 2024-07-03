Car bomb by police flats 'undermines peace talks'

Security authorities inspect the blast site in Bannang Sata district, Yala, on Monday. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

An academic in Yala has criticised what he says is sluggish progress in the peace talks in the deep South following a car bomb outside police flats in this southern border province on June 30.

The explosion occurred outside flats belonging to Bannang Sata police station at about 10.30am, near the Bannang Sata district office and a local market.

Sixteen people, including six police officers, were injured. An Islamic religious teacher, Rokiyoh Sarana, 45, was killed while passing by.

Insurgent groups in the deep South are still active when it comes to striking against state officials.

Despite ongoing peace talks, this undermines the reliability of national security, said Tayudin Usman, lecturer of Humanities and Social Sciences at Yala Rajabhat University.

"The incident should have never happened, especially in a busy town area. The fact that an Islamic teacher was killed has made the situation even more vulnerable, and efforts must be made to prevent any further losses," he said.

Mr Tayudin said the peace dialogue panel established to help resolve the conflict in the strife-torn region has shown no progress when it comes to maintaining peace.

Sunday's incident has hindered the panel's work, he said, adding that such actions are often seen when there are disagreements at the talks.

He urged the insurgent group to consider the consequences of their actions on innocent people.

He said the talks would continue once the Thai side makes certain concessions.

According to Romdon Hayiawae, assistant secretary-general of the Southern Border Provinces Administrative Centre (SBPAC), the government will assist the family of the dead woman, providing 500,000 baht in compensation and a sack of rice and support the education of her three children until they graduate with bachelor's degrees.

Meanwhile, Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong said Provincial Police Region 9 had invoked martial law and the emergency decree on public administration to apprehend the suspects for interrogation.

Custodial interrogation, which can take up to 30 days, will be conducted under the Prevention and Suppression of Torture and Enforced Disappearance Act.

Mustafa Malae, 27, an assistant civil engineer, is the chief suspect.