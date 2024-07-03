Covid-19 mainly affecting at-risk groups

Some people wear face masks while others opt not to, while browsing for food at a trade fair in Bangkok. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Covid-19 is now being found primarily among at-risk groups such as the elderly and people with pre-existing illnesses, the Department of Disease Control (DDC) said in its latest situation report on Wednesday.

Since the start of the year 31,205 people had been hospitalised with Covid-19, with 172 deaths, Dr Thongchai Keeratihattayakorn, DDC director-general, said.

In the week June 23-29 there were 3,256 Covid-19 inpatients, an average of 465 a day, and 709 pneumonia cases, with 336 on assisted breathing. There were 16 deaths, mostly people up to 60 years.

He advised people in at-risk groups particularly to follow Covid-19 prevention guidance - keep a distance, wear a mask and wash their hands frequently.

The Covid-19 situation in Thailand was now similar to influenza, which spreads when people were grouped and crowded, according to Dr Apichat Wachirapan, DDC deputy director-general.

He said the Covid-19 case rate was again increasing and currently at its highest this year. The death rate from Covid-19 in Thailand was currently 0.04%, much lower than during the spread of the Delta variant of the virus when it averaged 2.16%.

The in-hospital fatality rate was 0.7%, one-third of that during 2023. This reflected the improved overall coronavirus situation in Thailand, Dr Apichart said.