Chong Nonsi trees being conserved, says city

Khlong Chong Nonsi canal (Photo: Bangkok Metropolitan Administration)

Trees along the sides of Khlong Chong Nonsi canal will not be cut down and are instead being conserved where possible a Bangkok city spokesman said on Wednesday, responding to social media criticism of the beautification project.

The canal is being revitalised between Surawong Junction and Rama 3 Road by the city's Public Works Department in conjunction with landscape specialists.

The project aims to make the best use of existing features along the canal, disturbing existing trees and other greenery as little as possible and keeping pedestrian and traffic thoroughfares in good condition, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration spokesman Aekvarunyoo Ampala said.

The overall condition of the existing trees was being evaluated and weak or diseased ones moved to other places.

Along the 1.6 kilometres between Soi Narathiwat 7 and Chan-Narathiwat Intersection, 53 of the 284 trees had been transplanted after a health assessment.

“We will ensure that the trees along Chong Nonsi are not cut down and we are focusing on conserving them, as well as on the proper use of the area in the best interests of the public,” he said.

However, there are still people on social media complaining about the trees being cut down.

Comments posted on the X platform under the hashtag #saveต้นพิกุล include, "The trees in the centre of the city are meaningful and have a long history with the people, we are sad that they are being cut down", and "I don’t understand the purpose of the project, the place is already beautiful".



