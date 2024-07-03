‘Big Joke’ revives malfeasance complaint against PM

National police chief Torsak Sukvimol (left) and his deputy Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn, attend a news conference in March, at which they insisted there was no bad blood between them. Days later, the prime minister transferred the pair to inactive posts, saying their feud had become a distraction for the force. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

Sidelined deputy police chief Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn has resubmitted his malfeasance complaint against Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin for the allegedly unfair appointment of the current police chief.

In his complaint to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), Pol Gen Surachate questioned why the Police Commission, chaired by the prime minister, promoted Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol to the chief’s position last year.

Pol Gen Torsak is scheduled to retire on Sept 30 and Pol Gen Surachate believes he should be among the front-runners for the job, just as he was a year ago. However, he has been dismissed from the force pending investigations into alleged links to online gambling. He is appealing the dismissal, upheld last week by the Police Commission, to a police benefits committee.

Pol Gen Surachate said that under the Royal Thai Police Act, promotions must be based on the seniority and capability of candidates. Before the appointment of the new chief last year, Pol Gen Torsak was not the most senior candidate.

At that time, Pol Gen Roy Ingkapairote was the most senior candidate, said Pol Gen Surachate, who was also among those seen as contenders.

Pol Gen Torsak is the brother of ACM Satitpong Sukvimol, Lord Chamberlain and head of the Crown Property Bureau.

After Pol Gen Torsak was named chief, Pol Gen Roy was appointed as the secretary-general of the National Security Council. He will also retire at the end of September.

Pol Gen Surachate said he first filed a complaint against Mr Srettha on April 22 but withdrew it the following day after learning that Pol Gen Sereepisuth Temeeyaves, a former national police chief turned politician, had filed a similar complaint.

Pol Gen Sereepisuth subsequently withdrew his complaint, said Pol Gen Surachate, adding that he did not know what was behind that decision.

Pol Gen Surachate is alleging that the prime minister’s handling of the chief’s appointment represents malfeasance and dereliction of duty by a public official under Section 157 of the Criminal Code.

Violators of the section are liable to a jail term of one to 10 years and/or a fine of 2,000 to 20,000 baht.