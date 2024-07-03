DP World eyes projects

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, third from right, meets Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of global supply chain and logistics giant DP World, third from left, at Government House to discuss investment opportunities in Thailand. (Photo: Government House)

DP World, a global supply chain and logistics giant based in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, has shown interest in exploring investments in domestic projects including the 1-trillion-baht Land Bridge megaproject.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on Wednesday met Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, at Government House to discuss potential investment opportunities.

The prime minister highlighted the government's vision of transforming the kingdom into a regional transport hub.

“We discussed the overall economy and the direction of investments in various projects in Thailand, aiming to drive the economy's growth to transform our country into a regional transport hub by taking advantage of its geographical location connecting the Indian Ocean and the Pacific Ocean, to serve as a gateway for trade and transport at the regional and global level,” Mr Srettha said.

He emphasised the government's desire for global investors to participate in these ventures, positioning Thailand as a fully integrated economic centre in the region.

Mr Srettha highlighted Thailand's positive economic trajectory and its attractiveness to foreign investors.

Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit said he was glad to meet the chairman and executives of DP World again. They met in January at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

In addition to setting up its Southeast Asia cluster office in Bangkok, DP World also operates container terminals at Laem Chabang Port in Chon Buri province, the country's busiest international port.

“DP World continually looks for opportunities to invest in countries with the potential for high economic growth but where friction and obstacles in the supply chain has created challenges," Mr Bin Sulayem said.

''With our expertise, from ports and terminals, economic zones through to transport, logistics and technology, we are ideally placed to help smooth the flow of trade."

DP World has 111,000 employees in more than 75 countries. It handles around 10% of global container traffic. In Asia Pacific, it employs more than 7,000 personnel, and operates ports and terminals in 19 locations.

Mr Suriya said previously that DP World had expressed interest in the Land Bridge project, and Mr Bin Sulayem was expected to discuss a possible joint investment with Mr Srettha on Wednesday.

The project aims to develop a mega-logistics network connecting Chumphon province on the Gulf of Thailand to Ranong on the Andaman coast.

Mr Suriya said the ministry had been instructed to brief DP World’s executives on the feasibility of the project.

DP World’s meeting with the Mr Srettha underscores the appeal of the project to investors, the minister said, adding he was confident it would get underway during the government's tenure.

Mr Srettha also spoke with his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone on Wednesday.

''Pleased to have a telephone call with Prime Minister Sonexay of Lao PDR today to discuss cooperation on anti-drug trafficking," he posted online.

''This issue is not only a common national agenda for both Lao PDR and Thailand but that of the wider region."