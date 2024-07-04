Singer bravely performs amid swarm of termites

Wittaya Siwkrathok continues singing despite being swarmed by flying termites during a soundcheck performance in Buri Ram on June 29, 2024. (Screenshot from the Facebook page of Mongkol Sound)

BURI RAM: A singer proved his professionalism when he was surrounded by a swarm of flying termites during his soundcheck performance at a mobile concert in this northeastern province late last month.

Wittaya "TangNueng" Siwkrathok said that on June 29, he was singing songs to help colleagues set up the sound system before the concert started in Ban Chum Thong in Chum Hed subdistrict of Muang district.

As he started a third song, flying termites were attracted to the spotlights above his small stage.

"Spectators started to show up then, and I had to keep singing due to my commitment.

"I think three to four termites ended up in my mouth. They tasted oily," Mr Wittaya said with a smile.

During the incident, his band, Anuban 3 (Kindergarten 3), had been hired to perform by mobile concert organiser Mongkol Sound.

The 29-year-old singer said that the insects swarmed him for 30 to 40 minutes before dispersing after shedding their wings.