More funding approved to care for dependents

Some dementia sufferers among those to benefit from expanded budget under universal healthcare

Health workers and volunteers provide free check-ups for residents of the Wang Som community in Bang Kapi district of Bangkok on Feb 24. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The National Health Security Office (NHSO) has approved an increase in funding for providing care to dependents from 6,000 baht to 10,442 baht per person per year.

About 320,000 people are registered in the government’s long-term care system annually, according to deputy government spokesman Karom Polpornklang.

However, there are others, such as people with dementia or in palliative care, who also depend on help from the community.

According to Mr Karom, these people need as much care as others with low Activities of Daily Living (ADL) scores. The ADL is a universally recognised indicator that measures a person's functional limitations and independence in completing personal-care tasks.

The NHSO board has therefore agreed to expand the scope of the dependent care system to cover those with middle-stage and end-stage dementia, he said.

Mr Karom said the move is expected to increase the number of registered dependents to 600,000.

Meanwhile, the increase in the annual budget for dependent care from 6,000 to 10,442 baht per person will give local administrative organisations more funds to take care of people, said Mr Karom.

It is also to improve people’s quality of life, especially the elderly, and help the country deal with the needs of an ageing society, he added.