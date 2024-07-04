DP World ‘readying plan’ to boost nation’s logistics

Transport minister expects focus will be on improved connectivity from Malaysia to China via Thailand

Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit joins Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin in discussions with Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, group chairman and CEO of DP World, during a meeting at Government House on Wednesday. (Photo: Ministry of Transport)

DP World, a global supply chain and logistics giant based in Dubai, is expected to present to the government a plan to develop logistics networks to help make Thailand a regional transport hub, says Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit.

He made the remarks on Thursday after Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin met Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, group chairman and CEO of DP World, at Government House on Wednesday to discuss potential investment opportunities.

Mr Suriya said Thailand’s geographical location connecting the Indian and Pacific oceans, combined with the company’s expertise, would be a great boon to the country’s logistics development.

DP World is expected to present a plan to improve connectivity from Malaysia via Bangkok to Laos and China within three or four months, said the minister.

Asked if the company was interested in investing in the 1-trillion-baht Land Bridge megaproject, he said: “DP World is keen to help Thailand boost its capabilities as the country has a geographical advantage. The Land Bridge will be part of DP World’s bigger project.”

Founded in 2005, DP World handles 70 million container units, brought in by around 70,000 ships per year, accounting for 10% of global container traffic. It operates 82 ports in 40 countries and employs 111,000 people in 75 countries in all. In Asia Pacific, it employs more than 7,000 personnel and operates ports and terminals in 19 locations.

The southern Land Bridge remains a controversial project given its scale and potential impact.

In the House of Representatives on Thursday, Pheu Thai MP Sriyada Palimanpan asked what actions the government would take to ease the impact of the project on local residents.

In response, Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri said investors in the megaproject would be required to set up a fund to compensate local residents affected by any land expropriation.

The project aims to connect Chumphon province in the Gulf of Thailand to Ranong by the Andaman Sea.

It aims to develop a logistics network and will comprise a deep-water port in both provinces, a railway system and a motorway to connect the two provinces by land and sea.