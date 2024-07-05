Maris to visit China Foreign Ministry next week to co-chair meet

Maris: Also due to meet Chinese VP

Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa will pay a visit to China next week at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

Nikorndej Balankura, a ministry spokesperson, said the visit will run from Monday to Wednesday, and Mr Maris and Mr Wang will co-chair the second Thailand-China Foreign Affairs Ministerial Meeting aimed at deepening cooperation and support between both countries.

Support for agricultural products, investment in innovation, tackling regional air pollution, and next year's celebration of the 50th anniversary of Thailand-China bilateral ties as well as other regional affairs will be discussed, he said.

Mr Maris will also meet Han Zheng, the vice president of China, and Liu Jianchao, the head of the International Department of the Chinese Communist Party, he said.

When asked whether this visit could help Thailand become a new member of the Brics economic bloc, Mr Nikorndej said Thailand's membership bid would be raised during Mr Maris's visit.

He said that besides Russia, China is another top supporter of Thailand's membership bid.

"I believe that China will reiterate their support for us," he added.

When asked if there will be high-level visits by dignitaries from both countries next year, he said he was confident preparations for such visits to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Thailand-China bilateral relationship were under way.

"I believe they are in contact to determine which [Chinese official] will visit Thailand. We are always prepared to welcome official visits at the highest level," he noted.