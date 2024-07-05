Driver faces charges after causing multiple crashes

Police say man who caused 9 injuries may be mentally ill after testing negative for alcohol

A Thai man crashed his BMW sedan into seven vehicles on Thursday night, injuring nine people with one in a critical condition.

The driver, identified only as Thas, was charged with reckless driving causing injuries to others and damage to property following multiple crashes on Sukhaphiban 5 Road around 8pm, Pol Gen Rangsan Sonsingh, chief of the Sai Mai police station, said on Friday.

Police said the 46-year-old driver had given incoherent testimony, providing no clear motive or cause for his actions. Authorities suspected mental illness, as he tested negative for drugs and alcohol.

Despite the serious charges, Thas has been released without bond and will be called for further questioning.

Authorities reported that the BMW with Bangkok licence plates was involved in accidents at four locations from Sukhaphiban Soi 86 to Wongsakorn Market, covering a distance of about 1 kilometre.

The white BMW, severely damaged, was found stopped on the pavement with the driver inside.