Parnpree urges economic rejig

Parnpree: 'Reduce household debt'

Former deputy prime minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara has suggested the government restructure the economy and learn from its competitors to keep Thailand moving forward during the current slowdown.

Mr Parnpree, a former foreign minister, gave a lecture on Thailand's economic direction at the 27th commemorative event of the National Press Council on Thursday.

Mr Parnpree said such restructuring is urgent due to the "hypersensitive" nature of the Thai economy as a result of both the fragile state of domestic politics and global tensions.

Geopolitical crises over the past 15 years and digital disruptions have led to economic challenges and uncertainty even before the Covid-19 pandemic erupted, he said.

"All of these factors caused the domestic economy to change, and any missteps by the government can lead to intense economic crises, similar to what we have now," he added.

Mr Parnpree said more efforts are needed to boost exports and investment while reducing public and household debt.

He said Thailand has relied on exports and foreign investment for at least 70% of the nation's income and domestic investment alone was insufficient to stimulate the economy.

Meanwhile, a decline in export growth has caused GDP to expand at its lowest level.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects this year's growth will be 2.2-2.7%, the lowest among developing Southeast Asian countries, Mr Parnpree said.

With public debt skyrocketing, over 91% of households are likely to be in debt by the end of this year, he said.

He said the situation could surely be improved given a solid government roadmap to boost the economy, as Thailand is relatively untroubled by political strife and instability compared to many other countries in Indochina.

Mr Parnpree said the lack of continuous economic growth implies the government needs to come up with more policies supporting traditional businesses, among other measures.

"This is the time to urgently change the economic system before it is too late," he said.