New mobile schools for vulnerable children

Children take part in an open house for the Mobile School project that was officially launched on Saturday in the Klong Toey slum community in Bangkok. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The Equitable Education Fund (EEF) aims to help 1.02 million school dropouts access education through the “Mobile School” project, which will offer a flexible education platform to these vulnerable groups.

The Mobile School project was developed to provide opportunities for children who had dropped out of traditional schools to re-enter the educational system and pursue a career path, said Patanapong Sukmadan, an assistant to the manager of the EEF.

The cooperative project between the private sector and educational networks aims to assist more than 1.02 million children in achieving primary education up to Matthayom 3 (Grade 9), as required by Thai law.

The mobile school concept was designed to eliminate barriers to education by providing learning platforms for both online and on-site learners.

Graduates of the programme will receive a certificate equivalent to Matthayom 3 level.

Mr Patanapong said the fund has been collaborating closely with the Ministry of Education and other partners to each out to as many of the targeted young people as possible to offer assistance.

Some may return to school, while others may attend personalised classes based on their interests.

Stressing the principle that all children have the right to an education, Mr Patanapong said the flexible learning methods of the Mobile School help to overcome limitations faced by children.

The project was officially launched on Saturday in Bangkok’s Klong Toey slum community, where many children have expressed interest in participating.

The project has been introduced in 25 provinces, including Bangkok.

Nong Nine, 17, expressed his gratitude for being given the opportunity to resume his education.

“I dropped out after finishing Prathom 6 (Grade 6). At that time, I didn’t want to go to school,” he said. “But now, I am ready to pursue my dream of becoming an engineer. I hope to obtain a Matthayom 3 certificate and continue my studies in engineering.”

Wittith Ternpholboon, secretary-general of the Children and Youth Development Foundation, explained that under Article 12 of the National Education Law, the curriculum for these vulnerable groups should be designed on different platforms tailored to individual needs but aligned with the main curriculum.

This means the children can learn anywhere using platforms that best suit their requirements, he said.

He emphasised that no child should be denied the opportunity of an education. Each community should have the right to design a schooling approach that fits their way of life.

According to the EEF, Bangkok has the highest number of children out of the education system with 137,704, followed by 65,371 in Tak, 36,888 in Chiang Mai, and 35,081 in Chon Buri.

The main reasons they cited for dropping out were poverty (46.1%), family issues (16.1%), and reluctance to attend school (12%).