Big fire gutted Chinatown

Trok Pho community in Yaowarat is on fire late Saturday night. (Photo: Warunwipa Kasempongpanit)

A fire that gutted a packed community in Yaowarat (Bangkok's Chinatown) was put under control late Saturday night after erupting at about 9pm and there were about 30 injured people.

Firefighters were informed that the blaze began in Trok Pho community on Yaowarat Road in Samphanthawong district at 8.42pm on Saturday. The 3,200-square-metre long-standing community was packed with about 30 wooden houses.

About 40 fire engines were deployed and firefighters put the blaze under control at 11.16pm.

The fire damaged a part of seven-story New Empire Hotel. Firefighters rescued guests safely through the bucket of a fire engine.

There were about 30 injured people. Most of them are senior citizens and inhaled smoke. There were no fatality reports.

A section of Yaowarat Road was closed, from Chaloem Buri intersection to Odeon roundabout, for public safety as firefighters continued to hose charred debris.

About 280 people were affected and sought assistance. A part of them took shelter at Wat Traimit. Most of them are workers from other provinces and neighbouring countries. (Video: Warunwipa Kasempongpanit)