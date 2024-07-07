Thais held in Malaysia face prostitution charges

Malaysian authorities have detainedd 39 foreign women, 22 of them Thais, for offering clients massages with sex, in raids in Kuala Lumpur and adjoining Selangor state.

The suspects were arrested at massage palours in 10 locations in the Malaysian capital and Selangor by the Anti-Vice, Gambling and Secret Societies Division on Friday. The infornmation was not disclosed until Sunday, the New Straits Times reported.

Mohamad Farouk Eshak, a senior official of the unit, said 22 of the arrested women were Thais, along with six Lao, five Vietnamese, five Indonesians and one Cambodian.

"We arrested 39 women aged between 19 and 50 who were suspected of working as masseuses and sex workers," he was quoted as saying.

The division is a special task force under the Malaysian police force.

They could be charged with prostitution and also illegal entry as they had declared the purpose of their trip a "social visit", the official added.

The women allegedly charged clients 60-120 ringgit (460-920 baht) for a massage, with customers required to add an extra 150-320 ringgit (1,200-2,470 baht) for a session that included sexual services.