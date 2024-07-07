Ponzi scheme suspect cuffed at temple

Pimprapassorn Jaemjaras, 44, was arrested on Saturday. (Photo supplied)

A woman believed to be one of the suspects behind the OD Capital scam that caused over 5 million baht in losses has been arrested at a temple in Pathum Thani's Khlong Luang district.

Pol Maj Gen Teeradej Thamsuthee, chief of the Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB), said Pimprapassorn Jaemjaras, 44, was arrested on Saturday on a warrant issued in March last year by a court in Surat Thani.

Accused of colluding to fraud, investigators believe she is a core member of a group behind OD Capital, which was exposed as a Ponzi scheme in 2019, he said.

The scheme lured investors to invest by promising a return of at least 10%.

When the scam was busted, victims in Surat Thani who lost more than 5 million baht filed complaints with the police against Ms Pimprapassorn. The court approved a warrant for her arrest when she failed to acknowledge the charges.

After months of investigation, police found that while she was known to change her hairstyle often, perhaps to disguise her appaerance, she regularly visited a well-known temple in Pathum Thani.

Undercover officers were sent to join a merit-making activity at the temple on Saturday, where they spotted Ms Pimprapassorn and arrested her.

Pol Maj Gen Teeradej said the suspect denied the charges and insisted the investment venture was a solid one. She told police she received a return of 7% of her investment every month so she persuaded others to invest.

However, the company began having financial problems in 2018 and stopped paying dividends. After initial questioning, Ms Pimprapassorn was handed over to police in Surat Thani, he said.

During a crackdown on Ponzi schemes in 2018, police said they were looking for 48 suspects, but only 38 people were arrested for conning victims out of up to 10 billion baht.