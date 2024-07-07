B3m robbery suspect nabbed in Laos

Nanthaporn: Fled on motorcycle

One of two suspects involved in last week’s 3.3-million-baht robbery in a Bangkok shopping mall car park was arrested in Laos, a source with the Metropolitan Police Bureau said.

Nanthaporn Pianthamdee, a 35-year-old suspected of committing a robbery on July 3 at a mall in Suan Luang district, was detained in Laos’ Khammouane province.

The incident was reported to police by a 44-year-old who claimed he was robbed of 3.3 million baht after a bank withdrawal by two armed men in the car park.

The victim said he was returning to his car with a bag of cash when he was approached by the suspects.

He said the attackers forced him inside the car, grabbed the bag and fled on a motorcycle.

The source said Mr Nanthaporn is considered dangerous due to his criminal record.

Police say he was convicted of robbery and sexual assault several years ago and is wanted in connection with a case in Bangkok’s Chok Chai area in December.

Prior to the July 3 robbery, he allegedly robbed a gold shop in Laos on July 1.