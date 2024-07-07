King, Queen send aid to Yaowarat fire victims

Fire victims take shelter at Wat Samphanthawong on Sunday. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

Their Majesties, the King and the Queen, on Sunday expressed concerns for those affected by the fire that gutted an old community in Bangkok's Yaowarat on Saturday night and donated relief supplies for the victims.

ACM Jom Rungsawang, a member of the Privy Council, visited the community to present the aid package as well as extend Their Majesties' sympathy to those affected by this latest city blaze.

According to authorities, there were no deaths, but one person was still missing and 30 others required medical treatment, mostly elderly people suffering from lung complaints and breathing difficulties as a result of smoke inhalation.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said he has ordered authorities to provide whatever support is needed to assist victims

The permanent secretary for social development and human security, Anukul Peedkaew, said more than 260 people, most of them migrant workers, have registered for assistance at the Samphanthawong district office already.

Most of the victims were left homeless by the blaze and took shelter at Wat Chai Chana Songkhram, Wat Samphanthawong, Wat Traimit and Wat Traimit Wittayaram Worawihan School. Others moved to shelters their employers provided, Mr Anukul said.

The fire in the Trok Pho community on Yaowarat Road in Samphanthawong district broke out at about 8:40 pm on Saturday. A section of Yaowarat Road, from Chaloem Buri intersection to Odeon roundabout, was temporarily closed for public safety as about 40 fire engines were deployed to battle the blaze.

Firefighters finally declared the fire under control at 11.16 pm,

The 3,200-square-metre long-standing community was packed with about 60 wooden houses, many of which were burned down or badly damaged.

The fire also damaged parts of two hotels and adjoining commercial buildings on Yaowarat Road. Firefighters rescued guests safely using a fire engine's hydraulic hoist. Patients were evacuated from nearby Thianfah Hospital.

Paisarn Charoenboonma of the Samphanthawong district office said he heard several bangs, like electrical transformer explosions before the fire started.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said many migrant workers rented houses in Trok Pho community and they would receive assistance.

He also said the fire affected the operations of two local hotels, and guests were checking out. He confirmed that Yaowarat Road would be open to traffic on Monday.

Pol Col Withawat Khengkhoom, chief of Plabplachai 2 police station, said forensic investigators must question witnesses and gather evidence to confirm the cause.

He said the incident is expected to affect tourism in the area, but measures are being stepped up to ensure safety for both locals and visitors.