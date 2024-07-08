King always an athlete

From horseback riding, football and rugby in his younger days, His Majesty has now become renowned as an avid cyclist

King Rama X has shown a keen interest in various sports and is renowned for his involvement and dedication to sports throughout his life.

The monarch learned horseback riding when he was about 11 and soon became a capable rider.

He rowed and played football and rugby with friends while studying in Thailand and abroad.

He also competed in sailing with his father, the late King Bhumibol, and his elder sister, Princess Ubolratana, during their retreat at Klai Kangwon Palace in Hua Hin.

The King began playing football as a forward and later became a centre-back.

He took part in the sport while studying at Chitralada School in Bangkok, Millfield School in England and the Royal Military College in Duntroon, Australia.

Because of his ability in the sport, he earned the nickname, the "Football Prince".

An annual football tournament, the Mor Vor Kor Cup, has been held in honour of the then-Crown Prince for over two decades. Mor Vor Kor are the initials for his name Maha Vajiralongkorn.

His Majesty is also a patron of the Amateur Muay Thai Association of Thailand. Trophies for the Sports Authority of Thailand's Muay Thai Fighter Annual Champions are presented on his behalf.

In recent years, His Majesty has become renowned as an avid cyclist.

He presided over the hugely popular "Bike for Mom" and "Bike for Dad" events in honour of his parents. The events, held in 2015, attracted millions of participants from every province across Thailand.

His Majesty graced these events not just to celebrate his parents' birthdays but also to encourage Thais to exercise for good health.

King Rama X has played a key role in lifting the profile of cycling in Thailand and inspired people from all walks of life to participate in cycling competitions held throughout the country.

Thanks to his support, the sport is now popular and has drawn more athletes to the Thai Cycling Association.