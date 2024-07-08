Backpack, shoes of missing tourist found on Uttaradit mountain

Soldiers and other rescuers walk on a trail in Phu Soi Dao national park in Uttaradit on Sunday in search of missing tourist Thanwarich Mateema. (Photo: Pha Muang Force Facebook account)

Park rangers, soldiers, police and volunteers have joined forces to search for a tourist missing in Phu Soi Dao National Park in Uttaradit since last week.

They defied heavy rains on Monday to continue to look for Thanwarich Mateema in the park in Nam Pad district after he was reported missing on Thursday.

Thus far, the searchers have found only a backpack and shoes on a steep trail, apparently abandoned by the solo trekker.

The Pha Muang Force reported on Sunday that about 50 searchers had joined the operation and the Public Relations Department on Monday doubled the number to 100.

Mr Thanwarich, 27, from Maha Sarakham, visited the park on Thursday. Park officials noticed that he had gone missing because he registered while entering the park but did not show up at the office at the end of the mountainous trail on the same day.

His parents and other family members travelled from the northeastern province to the park and prayed for the search and rescue team to find him.