Thai teen designed new Red Bull F1 livery

Chalaj Suvanish, 16, poses with the racing livery he designed for the Red Bull team's Formula One cars. (Photo: Prince Royal’s College Facebook)

A 16-year-old Thai schoolboy designed the new livery for the Red Bull team's Formula One cars competing in the British Grand Prix at the Silverstone circuit in England.

He is Chalaj Suvanish, a Grade 11 student at Prince Royal’s College in Chiang Mai, who won the design contest with his innovative “Stallion Red” livery for Red Bull cars.

The college congratulated him on his success in winning the contest, in a post on its Facebook page.

An avid Red Bull Racing fan, Chalaj entered his design in the first REBL CUSTMS racing car livery contest this year.

His design is the first REBL CUSTMS look of the season, according to Oracle Red Bull Racing.

“I used red in the design of the car to represent the spirit and strength depicted in the Red Bull logo and took inspiration from the way flow-vis paints are used in aerodynamic testing.

I love watching Oracle Red Bull Racing win and I can’t describe how it would feel to see them win in my livery,” Chalaj said in a post on RBR News’s @redbulletin on the X platform.

Flow-vis paints are used on the surface of Formula One cars. After being applied, the paint follows the air flows created by the aerodynamics of the racing vehicles.