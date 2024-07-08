Bus routes to link airports

Two visitors take a selfie with a vintage aircraft at Don Mueang airport on Oct 28, 2021. Transport Co plans bus links with major cities from this and two other airports. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill )

State-run bus operator Transport Co will launch bus services to three major airports run by Airports of Thailand (AoT) and open ticketing offices in an effort to allow seamless travel to destinations in other provinces, the company announced on Monday.

Transport Co managing director Atthawit Rakchamroon said the company has consulted AoT on its plan to operate interprovincial buses services from Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang and Phuket airports, and set up ticketing offices at the airports.

The services are expected to start towards the end of the year, he said.

The so-called feeder buses will serve mainly principal cities, tourism hotspots, and some secondary provinces, including Pattaya city in Chon Buri, Chanthaburi, Trat, Nakhon Ratchasima and Hua Hin district in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

The interprovincial bus connections will give travellers more options to get to their destinations from the airports, Mr Atthawit added.

According to the company, the services will boost tourist arrivals, which in turn will increase economic activities in the provinces, which is in line with the government's goal to revitalise local economies.

Mr Atthawit said the AoT suggested that Transport Co start with a scheduled bus service from Phuket airport to Khao Lak, a popular seaside tourist attraction in neighbouring Phangnga.