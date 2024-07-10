New bridge ready in Nakhon Pathom

A new bridge over the Nakhon Chaisri River is ready to open in Nakhon Pathom province, and promises to relieve traffic and ramp up the local economy, according to the Department of Rural Roads (DRR).

Officially named "Ngiew Rai-Sampathuan Bridge", it links tambon Ngiew Rai with tambon Sampathuan in Nakhon Chaisri district, DRR director-general Apirat Chaiwongnoi said.

The bridge was built to provide a new route for transporting goods away from the city centre.

The two-lane bridge, which is nine metres wide and 400 metres long, cost 114 million baht to build. The structure is made of reinforced concrete, while the road surface is asphalt.

The bridge is expected to shorten the distance between both tambons by at least two kilometres, which will help with logistics especially in delivering local produce to the market, said Mr Apirat.