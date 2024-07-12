Police officer killed, another hurt by fleeing suspect

Police searched the house of a drug suspect in Chiang Dao district of Chiang Mai after the suspect shot and killed an officer before fleeing on Thursday night. (Photo supplied/Panumet Tanraksa)

CHIANG MAI: A police officer was killed and another wounded by gunshots from a fleeing drug suspect in Chiang Dao district of this northern province on Thursday night.

A combined team of police, soldiers and local officials surrounded the house of the male suspect in Jiachan village, Moo 13, in tambon Mang Na at about 9.30pm. However, he fled through back of the house.

While fleeing, the suspect encountered another police team and immediately fired shots, killing one officer on the spot and slightly injuring another. The dead officer was Pol Cpl Saranyu Singkham, attached to Nawai police station. The injured was Pol Capt Jeeraphon Wangseng.

A manhunt is underway for the suspect, whose name was withheld.