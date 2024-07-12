Pattaya residents protest 'sin city' label

Entrepreneurs and locals gather at the entrance of Pattaya Walking Street to protest on Thursday. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

Residents in Pattaya protest against the label "sin city, heaven of prostitutes" by the Thai media outlet Thairath, demanding that the city's positive aspects be highlighted.

Entrepreneurs and locals gathered at the entrance of Pattaya Walking Street on Thursday night to protect the city's dignity and reputation.

The entrepreneurs insisted that Pattaya is not solely defined by its entertainment industry but boasts diverse attractions that draw tourists worldwide. They also highlighted the contribution of Pattaya's travel business to Thailand's economic growth.

The city offers numerous job opportunities, allowing many people to support their families, according to the protesters.

"We want the media to show the good side of Pattaya in a more creative way," said Bunanan Pattanasin, director of the Pattaya Business and Tourism Association. "Every city has a dark side, not only Pattaya. This is a city of opportunity."

In response to the negative portrayal, Pattaya residents called for fair treatment from the media using the hashtag #SavePattaya on social media.

Following the criticism, Thairath posted an apology on its Facebook page saying, "Thairath apologises to the people of Pattaya for presenting a news segment related to sex work and using headlines with negative implications, which have damaged the image of Pattaya as a major tourist destination in the country."

