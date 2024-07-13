Court worker alleges senior judge molested her

A female court stenographer who claimed to have been molested by a senior judge has lodged a complaint with the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) to bring him to justice.

A police source said on Friday that the stenographer lodged her lawsuit with the CSD's subdivision 4 on Wednesday.

Investigators led by Pol Col Ekkasit Panseetha, superintendent of the CSD's sub-division 4, had initially questioned her about what had happened, and he informed his supervisor, CSD commander Pol Maj Gen Montri Thetkhan.

The source said she told the investigators that the accused judge sexually harassed her on a sleeper train on the way to attend a personnel development activity in Chiang Mai on June 1, with the accused believed to be intoxicated. The incident probably took place between Sila At Station in Uttaradit and Den Chai Station in Phrae.

The source went on to say that Pol Maj Gen Montri later informed Pol Maj Gen Suwat Saengnum, deputy commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), of the matter, who instructed the CSD to form a panel to investigate her complaint further. Pol Maj Gen Montri and his investigators are currently refusing to disclose information about the case.

The accused judge was temporarily transferred to an inactive post at the Office of the President of the Supreme Court on Monday, pending an investigation. The order was signed by the Supreme Court president on Tuesday.

